(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An inmate who allegedly had escaped from the Crawford County Correctional Facility was apprehended on Friday, May 27.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Kelley Handy, a 21-year-old male of Greenville, had been granted temporary leave from the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Handy left the facility at 7 a.m. and was to return by 2 p.m. Handy did not return.

An arrest warrant was issued.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The City of Farrell Police Department took Handy into custody later that same day. Both Greenville and Farrell are in Mercer County.