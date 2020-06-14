Crawford County Fair Board released from its 2020 grandstand concert contracts

According to the Meadville Tribune, the Crawford County Fair Board has been released from its 2020 grandstand concert contracts without any costs while other entertainment contracts can be moved to the 2021 fair.

The Crawford County Fair Board has set the dates for the 2021 fair to August 21st-28th. The board approved the dates for 2021 at its meeting on Thursday night.

“We do not owe anything for the 2020 contracts. All of the artists for the concerts were very cooperative with us,” said George Deshner, President of the Crawford County Fair Board.

Deshner’s comments came during Thursday night’s meeting at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township.

This year’s fair was one of the many events that had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board however was concerned whether it could be released from its 2020 concert contracts.

Variety Attractions, the fair’s entertainment booking agency since the mid 1970s, helped establish the Crawford County Fair’d reputation as a viable entity according to Deshner.

“We have never had to make a down payment on any of the (concert) artists we’ve had. It’s recognized in Nashville- they know we’re good and they don’t require any payments,” said Deshner.

This years series was to have singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne in concert on August 23rd; country stars Brad Paisley and Jordan Davis on August 24th; and Christian musicians Zach Williams, Tauren Wells and We Are Messengers on August 27th.

“They are currently in the process of looking at their 2021 schedules. If things work out, I believe that most of them would be willing to extend our 2020 contracts to 2021 (with) no price increase involved in that,” said Deshner.

Deshner also said that contracts for other grandstand events such as the truck and tractor pulls, drag racing and a six-horse hitch horse show are all willing to move their contracts to 2021 as well.

According to Deshner, the free acts on the grounds such as a circus and racing pigs, are also willing to move their contracts from 2020 to 2021.

“The fair has only paid out $2,800 toward entertainment for 2020- $1,800 to Full Pull Productions, the truck and tractor pull promoter, and $1,000 to KOI Drag Racing, but those funds will be applied to their respective 2021 contracts,” said Deshner.