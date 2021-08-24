The 75th Crawford County Fair continues Tuesday night.

Among the great food, and livestock judging, the fair is using a more laid back, socially-distant approach.

Rides aren’t filling the Midway this year, but there are still events being held every night.

Tonight at 7:30, the Six-Horse Classic Hitch will be held at the grandstand tonight at 7-30.

Gates open at 10 a.m. now through Saturday with free admission.

