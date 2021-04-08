Crawford County Fair could be making a return in 2021

The effort to get back to normal could mean good news for those looking forward to summertime events where the Crawford County Fair will be making its return in 2021… in a limited capacity.

The Crawford County Commissioner says they’re currently in talks with the fair board. He says they’re discussing what can and can’t be held with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The commissioner says in the coming weeks they expect to have a better idea of what the fair will look like, and how much of it will be up and running.