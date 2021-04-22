Crawford County Fair gate fee waived this year

There will be no gate fee at the Crawford County Fair this year.

The Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board announced today the gate fee will be waived due to the decision to cancel the entertainment and carnival rides for this year.

“Both entities understand the importance of the fair when it comes to the agricultural community, our 4H programs, and our local economy. In light of all that, the Commissioners and the Fair Board have agreed to waive the gate fee for the 2021 fair.”

The Commissioners are providing financial assistance to the fair board, including supplies needed to comply with COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Visit Crawford County Fair Facebook page or www.crawfordcountyfairpa.com for more information.