One of the oldest county fairs in Pennsylvania kicked off its 77th year.

The Crawford County Fair returned to Meadville this week.

Fairgoers can expect all the usual events and the return of rides on the midway.

Live music will also be featured on the main stage.

One board member said that they had a big turnout on the first day and hope that the momentum continues.

“things are going well for us and we sold a ton of weekly passes. So we’re looking for a successful week. We totally filled up on our fairgrounds. We don’t have anymore space for vendors or anything. So it’s been an awesome turnout so far,” said Bill Annew, First VP, Crawford County Fair Board.

The 77th annual Crawford County Fair continues through Sunday night.