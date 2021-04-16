Crawford County Fair returning this August

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 75th annual Crawford County Fair will return this August, but will look different from years past.

According to the Meadville Tribune, the board voted Thursday night 7 to 2 in favor of moving forward with the fair, but without rides, live entertainment, the demolition derby or the truck and tractor pulls.

Two County Commissioners attending the meeting say the county would be able to offer COVID-19 supplies like masks and hand sanitizer for use during the fair.

The fair will take place August 21-28.