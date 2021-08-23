Crawford County Fair returns for 75th season

The Crawford County Fair returns for its Diamond Jubilee.

The 75th annual fair kicked off on Sunday with opening ceremonies.

While the same sights and sounds can be found at this year’s event, it is also a bit more relaxed in order to keep people socially distanced.

The fair board president said that having a strong planning committee made everything possible.

“It’s just been a challenge. The board’s really worked together and bonded. I think it helped us grow and work better as a team because so much changed and we need so many hands to put an event this size together,” said Dean Maynard, Board President of the Crawford County Fair.

Gates open at 10 a.m. from now August 23rd to Saturday August 28th with free admission.

