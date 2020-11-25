Crawford County family creates Giving Tree to help neighbors in need

A Crawford County family has found a unique and popular way to help out some neighbors in need this year.

The “Our Giving Tree” sits on a lot in Townville in Crawford County.

The Shaw family came up with the idea to put clothing on the tree and non-perishable food in the “Giving Box”

If you have something extra, drop it off. If you need something, take it.

“People can come and add any donation that they like. We ask for socks and hats and gloves and underwear and anything that you think somebody might need.” said Rachael Shaw.

The “Our Giving Tree” is quite popular. The tree has been refilled three times since the start of November and a box has been added for non-perishable food items.