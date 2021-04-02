Crawford County Fatal Accident

A two vehicle accident turns fatal in Crawford County.

Warren Devlin of Pittsburgh died after the accident, according to Crawford County coroner Scott Schell.

The accident happened on Conneaut Lake Road , near the Park Avenue Plaza around 7:30pm Thursday.

According to the coroner, the victim was in a vehicle leaving the parking lot when the sedan was struck by a pickup truck.

Devlin was taken to Meadville Medical Center, then transported to a trauma center, where she later died.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.