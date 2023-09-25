Preparation is everything when it comes to emergencies as a first responder.

They never know every detail when heading out on a call, so they rely on hours of training for countless scenarios.

Crawford County First Responders had an opportunity Monday night to practice a rare but serious emergency: a helicopter crash.

It was an opportunity Crawford County First Responders don’t often get, a chance to safely practice an aircraft accident.

The second that call goes out, it’s all hands on deck for first responders.

Thankfully, that helicopter crash Monday night was a drill, but emergency crews treated the scene as they would if it were real.

It’s a rare emergency to see, so when resources became available to host a hands-on training at the Port Meadville Airport, the Crawford County Department of Public Safety jumped on the opportunity.

“2011 is when we did a full-scale exercise with training. To do it again in 2023 has been a great hands-on experience for public safety to actually be able to lay the hose, flow water, flow foam and to really practice responding to an aircraft emergency here at the airport,” said Allen Clark, emergency management coordinator of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.

A metal helicopter-shaped prop was the center of the action. It was filled with propane and lit from afar.

Two practice dummies were on the ground waiting to be rescued from the scene by responders.

Clark said every responding agency has a different job to do when they arrive on the scene.

While practicing throughout Monday night first responders were given a chance several times, as the helicopter was relit and then put out again.

It wasn’t just a learning experience for the responders but also the young people watching from a distance.

A teenager in the Civil Air Patrol hoping to specialize in search and rescue missions someday said the demonstration was eye-opening.

“Once the fire starts, you’ve got to get here as fast as you can to put it out or else it’s going to last and nobody’s going to survive,” said Sabastian Frisina, a senior airman from Civil Air Patrol.

His mother said it was a good way to show that fires operate differently and water sometimes isn’t the answer in situations like this.

“Water would spread the fire, foam keeps it and puts it out, smothering it. Just even being a part of this as a mom and knowing some stuff that they don’t even know yet made me feel kind of good,” said Rhonda Frisina, Sabastian’s mother, who is seeking a pilot’s license.

Funding for the training is paid for by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Northwestern Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group.