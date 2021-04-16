Crawford County government offices experiencing phone issues

The Crawford County Commissioners announce Friday that the phone systems for the Crawford County Courthouse, Judicial Center, and other county facilities are experiencing poor audio issues.

Phone calls are still able to be made and received, but the quality of the phone call is very distorted and difficult to understand, according to commissioners.

Technicians are currently working to identify the problem and restore the system as quickly as possible.

