Several fire crews responded to a fire in Crawford County.

A fire broke out in the 18000 block of Black Rd. in Sagertown. According to Hayfield Fire Chief Tim Barr, the fire likely began in the laundry room of the residence.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Hayfield was assisted on the scene by Saegertown, Vernon Central, and Vernon Twp. Fire Departments.