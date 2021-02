A home is destroyed by flames in Crawford County on Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. in the 6800 block of Main Street in Hartstown.

According to the Fallowfield Fire Chief, when crews arrived, they found a working fire on the first floor.

There were no major injuries reported, but the homeowner did suffer minor smoke inhalation.

The home is considered a total loss. There is no word yet on a cause.