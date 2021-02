A home in Crawford County was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 14000 block of H Road around 2 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke showing from the structure.

According to officials on scene, there was nobody home at the time of the fire and the electricity had been cut off.

There were several cats unaccounted for in the blaze.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.