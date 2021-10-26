Crawford County house heavily damaged by Tuesday night fire

A home in Crawford County has been heavily damaged by fire.

Firefighters responded to the call in the 12000 block of West Vernon Road in Conneaut Lake shortly before 9 p.m.

According to officials on scene, they were met with heavy smoke upon arrival.

Crews had the fire put out quickly, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists