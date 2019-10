The Warden of the Crawford County Jail has handed in his resignation.

Warden Kenneth Saulsberry resigned from his post last week.

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn confirmed to Action News that Saulsberry had been put on paid administrative leave back on Oct. 4, however, Saulsberry’s leave is not listed as a suspension or disciplinary action.

County Officials are saying nothing more than it is a personal matter. Deputy Warden Jack Greenfield is currently serving as Warden.