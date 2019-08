In Crawford County, a Judge denies a convicted murderer a new trial.

Adam Greenlee requested a new trial after he was sentenced to life without parole earlier this year, saying his court appointed attorney didn’t do a good job, and that he didn’t understand what was happening.

Greenlee admitted in April to the stabbing death of Patrick Kozminski during a robbery of a GNC Store in Meadville.

The life sentence without parole now stands.