Crawford County man appears in court in animal cruelty case

A Crawford County man is making an appearance in court today after being charged with several counts related to animal cruelty.

In February 2019, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call from Crawford County Animal Cruelty Officer Stevie Hargenrater about poorly cared for cows at 23515 Ranger Road, Union City.

Upon arrival at the scene, State Police found seven dead calves inside a barn with four calves still living, but in poor health.

Micheal Isiminger has reportedly been charged, facing seven counts of animal cruelty, four counts of neglect, and one count aggravated cruelty.