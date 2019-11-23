Crawford County man arrested after barricading himself in his home

A man is arrested after barricading himself in a home in Crawford County.

The incident happened on Highway 285 in Fairfield Township Thursday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 38-year old Jonathan George Will barricaded himself inside a residence while making suicidal statements. Will refused to come out of the residence and became more agitated.

He fired a nine millimeter handgun towards law enforcement on the perimeter. Will eventually exited the residence and was arrested. He is being charged with aggravated assault