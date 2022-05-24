Erie Police said that an investigation almost two years in the making has led to the arrest of a Crawford County man believed to be involved in rioting and damage in Perry Square in May of 2020.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Miguel Rivera of Saegertown.

He is facing one count of felony rioting and misdemeanor counts of vandalism and disorderly conduct from damage caused in a disturbance on the night of May 30, 2020.

Police believe that Rivera may have thrown a brick to break a window at City Hall that spurred the crowd to commit other acts of vandalism.

Erie investigators and FBI technicians used various surveillance videos to identify vandals at the scene.

Police so far have made 26 arrests based on the civil unrest of that night and early morning.