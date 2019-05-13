Crawford County man detained at PIT after loaded gun found in carry-on

A Crawford County man was detained by police Sunday at the Pittsburgh International Airport after TSA agents found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. TSA Agents allerted the Allegheny County Police upon discovering the weapon. They confiscated the .25 caliber gun, loaded with six bulletts and questioned the man involved.
The incident marks the 13th gun confiscated by TSA agents at PIT in 2019. Nationwide the number of guns being found at airport checkpoints is rising, according to a report released by the TSA. The report says that number has risen seven percent from 3,957 in 2017.