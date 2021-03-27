Crawford County man faces charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Crawford County man was arrested on Friday morning in connection to the U. S. Capitol insurrection.

Jeremy Vorous of Venango, seen here in this government photo, was arrested on Friday morning on charges related to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Vorous is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of any official proceeding.

An initial appearance by video conference took place on Friday morning before Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo.

Vorous was released on bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 1st.