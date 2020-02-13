Crawford County man on trial for homicide charges switching attorneys

A Crawford County man set to go on trial on homicide related charges is switching attorneys and has been offered a plea deal.

According to the Meadville Tribune, on Wednesday 21-year old Jack Turner’s request to switch attorneys was approved by County Judge Mark Stevens.

Last week, Fred Hummel filed a motion to withdraw as Turner’s defense attorney, saying that communications between them was damaged.

Turner is accused of killing his stepmother and half brother back in August. He is set to go to trial in May at the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.