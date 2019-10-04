Crawford County man plans to hike Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for cancer awareness

A Crawford County man is climbing Africa’s highest mountain to raise awareness about the fight against cancer.

Jay Verno is the Chair Person of the Meadville Medical Center Foundation. He and nine other people will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money in the fight against cancer.

This comes after the group raised $250,000 for the Barco Oncology Center at the Meadville Medical Center. The money will go towards a new linear accelerator, which delivers radiation treatments to patients.

The Barco Oncology Institute is the only cancer treatment center of its kind in Crawford County.

Verno says it took a lot of training to prepare for the trip and he hopes this brings awareness to a great cause.

“We’re raising money for really a super cause. If you think about it, it couldn’t be any better than that. If you want to challenge yourself, there’s challenge. If you want to do something you’ve never done before, call it a bucket list item,” said Jay Verno, Meadville Medical Center.

It will take the group around six days to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. The group leaves for the trip Saturday.