Crawford County man pleads guilty in federal court for connection with armed robbery

A Crawford County man who already has 45 to 90 years in prison for a double murder has pleaded guilty once again, this time in federal court.

Jack Turner appeared by video before Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

According to the Meadville Tribune, Turner pleaded guilty to federal charges filed in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Millcreek.

In September of 2021, Turner pleaded guilty to third degree murder in the shooting deaths of his stepmother and 10-year-old half brother.

The sentencing in the robbery case is scheduled for June.