Crawford County non-essential businesses open for businesses in green phase

Crawford County is now among the Pennsylvania communities in the green phase. This means that non-essential businesses that have been closed are back in business.

From hair salons to barber shops to nail salons and massage therapy. Many of those businesses are getting a lot more customers than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruth Lynce, owner of Nifty Nails, says she has kept in touch with her clients. Some of them even sent her money during the down time to show their support.

“I cred. I cried because it just got to me.” Lynce said.

Lynce says that while her doors are open, safety is still the top priority.

“The only thing different is that I have the Plexiglas barriers. I do have sanitizing stuff. I have always had it, but usually I clean the table with alcohol. I am cleaning with a disinfectant now.” Lynce said.

Massage therapy is another non-essential business that is now open in the green phase.

“I am very excited. I have been putting people off ‘I’m sorry I can’t see you, I’m so sorry I can’t see you’ and now I spent the better part of yesterday texting everybody back.” said David Thorp, owner of Thorp’s Therapy.

Thorp has two clients on his first day back and his schedule is filled the entire next week. He says that while they are back in business, he is still taking many safety steps.

“I change everything, the sheets, everything comes out. I can sanitize, I have time to vacuum. I put little filters on my intakes.” Thorp said.

This also includes clients wearing masks and not coming in if you are sick.

Governor Tom Wolf says that in the green phase, those businesses can operate at 50% occupancy and encourages them to operate by appointment.