Crawford County officials weigh in on shortage of poll workers

Crawford County could use a helping hand this upcoming election.

According to officials, they are short about 40 workers. They need at least three workers for each of the county’s 66 polling locations.

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn says they are important to the integrity of the election.

“If you want to see how the election process works, how the system works, this is the perfect opportunity,” Weiderspahn said. “A lot of people question, especially after the presidential election, thinking things were not done correctly or were not secure. This is the perfect opportunity to see how it is done and how secure it really is.”

The commissioner says poll worker training starts next week.