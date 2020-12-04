Crawford County officials working to manage spike in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases are also spiking in Crawford County, which has led to a new partnership between the Meadville Medical Center and a hard hit senior living facility.

Meadville Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Denise Johnson says the county is seeing substantial community spread. The holiday is managing the surge and managing consistent protocols.

“We have dedicated units that are working with the patients. We are also caring for COVID patients in our ICU. We have a multi-disciplinary team that is working with pharmacists, preventionists, hospitalists, social services that get together to round all the patients that we are testing.” Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson says when Wesbury started seeing positive COVID-19 cases, the medical center was able to assist with support respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners and infectious disease specialists.

“We have been helping to evaluate patients, get the appropriate therapy and help with some of the protocols and when they are needed to, we treat them here at the hospital.” Johnson said.

Starting this Monday and running until December 11th, the Crawford County Court House will be taking appointments only and asking offices to work half the week with half staff.

“We are actually going to have a call next week on the 10th with the school districts that can participate and with nursing homes. We have done this in the past with Hillary Link, the president with Allegheny College to come together to brainstorm to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Crawford County.” said Francis Weiderspahn, Jr., Crawford County Commissioner.

Dr. Johnson says Medical Medical Center currently has about 23 COVID-19 patients. Seven are in the intensive care unit. Six patients are using a ventilator or device to deliver oxygen.