Crawford County poll workers test positive for COVID-19

The Crawford County Commissioner’s Office announced Thursday that multiple poll workers from the Meadville 2nd and 3rd Ward District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Commissioner’s Office.

The precinct is located at the First Christian Church at 503 North Main Street Extension.

All county polling locations did have Plexiglas barriers in place as well as disinfectant wipes. Masks were also required of all poll workers.

According to the release, the county commissioners consulted Thursday with epidemiologist Dr. Becky Dawson in regards to the cases.