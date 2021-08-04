Crawford County recertified as a StormReady community

MEADVILLE — Crawford County has successfully renewed its StormReady Community recognition by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.

StormReady is a national program by the NWS that builds a safety program within a community to help with communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property — before and during a catastrophic event.

“No community is storm proof as we have seen recently in the flooding in Oil Creek Township and the City of Titusville and the tornado in Wayne and Randolph Townships,” said Allen Clark, Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator. “But StormReady can help communities save lives by being prepared before the storm hits.”

The certification must be renewed every four years by maintaining the same requirements from the initial application. Crawford County was first awarded its StormReady Community Certification in December 2007 by NWS Forecast Office in Cleveland, Ohio and was renewed December 2018.

Based on the size of the population served, there are six guidelines with twelve requirements to earn the StormReady Community designation, such as severe weather public education programs, an NWS Skywarn Spotters Course in the County and a weather plan, and others.

For more information on how businesses, schools, municipalities, and neighborhoods can become StormReady, click HERE. For weather preparedness information, click HERE.

