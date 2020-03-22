Crawford County resident puts sewing skills to the test to help local health professionals

One Crawford County resident is putting her sewing skills to the test. All to help out local health professionals.

Cheryl Weiderspahn has transformed her sewing room into her own workshop.

She is sewing face masks for area medical professionals during the midst of COVID-19.

Weiderspahn is using items such as ribbons, elastic pipe cleaners and fabric for her creations.

“Most of the professionals that I’ve talked to are out of masks or reusing masks and only have a fraction of what they need of disposable masks in their possession,” said Cheryl Wiederspahn, creator of fabric facemasks.