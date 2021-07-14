Crawford County residents face major clean ups after storms roll through the area

Some people were left without power in Crawford County while others are facing a big cleanup after storms rolled through the area last night.

Penelec crews have been busy working on power lines and fire crews have been busy cleaning up trees from the roadway.

Here is more on this cleanup effort.

The wind damage affected areas in Conneaut Lake and Harmonsburg. There was also some damage in Canadohta Lake.

One man we talked to even thinks a micro burst hit his front lawn.

The overnight storm knocked down a big tree over causing it to crash into Terry Sextons roof which then caused some heavy damage.

“The wind must have been pretty strong because the wind blew branches all the way across the roof into the deck into the back. So it must have been a pretty heavy storm,” Terry Sexton, Conneaut Lake Resident.

Sexton spent the day moving tree limbs and cutting up logs from his yard.

The Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department spent the day moving trees off of the roadway.

“But if they involve a live utility line or lines have been shut off, we don’t want to touch those for safety reasons. So we will put up road block signs and keep people out,” said John Treacy, Fire Chief of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Treacy said that he had about fifteen firer fighters respond in four different groups to help out.

“But the trees if there are no wires, we will cut them up as much as possible. If they are too big for us to handle we will call our local township and they will send out a piece of equipment,” said Treacy.

There were no injuries reported. Besides the trees falling on the roofs, the damage was minimal.

There was also some trees that fell into the roadways in Canadoata Lake, but those power outages were considered minor as power was restored quickly.

