Crawford County residents gearing up for Memorial Day weekend

Today’s weather conditions were not the most ideal for those looking to enjoy the outdoors.

It’s the start of the holiday weekend, which means most of us are used to seeing boats out or people fishing. When heading out to Woodcock Lake Park, not many were out. One person our crews did speak to said he still has plans for the weekend, despite COVID-19.

“Mainly plant some flowers, going to go to the cemetery to show my respects to family members that have passed on, some of them were service members. Also, I’d like to go fishing that’s why I’m here checking out Woodcock and to get my boat.” said Doug Marsh.

Crawford County’s move into the green phase doesn’t happen until next Friday, so if groups are looking to get together this weekend there should be less than 25 people