Crawford County residents prepare for upcoming flood watch

It’s a flood of preparations as people are gathering supplies after a flood watch was issued for parts of Crawford County.

Much of our viewing area is under a flood watch with the snow melting and expected rainfall. As a result, many places are getting prepared.

For Titusville, flooding is a big issue. With a flood watch in place, Titusville is predicted to get hit hard with fight high waters that could come.

Titusville is one area that residents are saying gets a lot of floods.

With the addition of rainfall and snow melting. However, residents are concerned that the creek will flood once again.

A flood is not an uncommon site in Titusville. With the addition of excess water from the snow melting, residents are staying more prepared than ever.

Brad Shmader has been a resident of Titusville all of his life. He has dealt with previous floods first hand.

“Ten years ago, I bought a house where my garage was right on the banks of Church Run, and I’ve been flooded four times since I’ve lived there. This last one I had over four feet of water in my garage,” said Brad Schmader, Assistant Manager of True Valu Hardware.

Schmader is the assistant manager of a hardware store in town and said that people have been coming in for supplies to protect their home from the water.

“All of our rental equipment that has to do anything with water trash pumps, and all of our pumps are immediately gone. We have people coming in here looking for sand bags of any sort,” Schamder said.

One resident said that no matter how much you prepare, sometimes it is still not enough.

“There is really no preparing for it when it happens, just hope you are high enough off the ground. If you are driving, try to go around it because it gets real deep,” said Joseph Markley, Titusville Resident.

One business owner however is sticking to what he always does, keeping sand bags in front of his store to protect it from the flood.

“The church run above us. So if there is issues there with, who knows, glaciers or anything falling in the creek there, we could have a problem again, but we are prepared as we could be with the sand bags out front,” said Bill Wieder, Co-Owner of Titusville Market Square.

The flood watch will run from February 16th to the night of February 17th.