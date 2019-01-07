Crawford County's Sarah Rainey celebrates her 106th birthday Video

Today, we celebrate a Crawford County resident who was born on this day in 1913, that's a year before the start WWI.

Sarah Rainey turned 106-years-old. There was a birthday party for her at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.

Sarah is an Oil City Native, one of six children. She married at the age of 20, then lived on a farm with her husband, Frank. She and Frank never had any children of their own. But, they loved to hunt together and she was also fond of making quilts, making her last one when she was 104.

The Pines of Time jazz band from Youngstown State University played at her party today.

Everyone here at JET 24 wishes Sarah Rainey a very happy 106th birthday.