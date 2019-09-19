Crawford County School District students get a taste of various career paths

Students from across Crawford County got a taste of their future career paths.

Over 800 students gathered for the 6th annual career awareness event at Edinboro University. Students had the opportunity to learn about different work environments.

“We hope that everything that they consider from now on really helps mold what they want to do in the future for their career,” said Eileen Mullen, Program Coordinator of the Crawford County Career Alliance.

The fair also gives students the opportunity to see a college campus firsthand.