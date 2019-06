Health staff in Crawford County are planning a Wednesday afternoon clinic for vaccinations against mumps, measles and Rubella after a confirmed case of measles May 28th.

People who are un-vaccinated or under-vaccinated are being urged to go to the clinic.

It has been scheduled for 2pm until 6pm on Wednesday June 5th and will be held at the State Health Center at 847 N. Main Street Suite 101 in Parkside Commons.

You can also ask questions by calling 1 (814) 332-6947.