Crawford County to use paper ballots for June 2nd Primary Election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Next Tuesday was supposed to be primary election day in Pennsylvania. That has been delayed to June 2nd thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Crawford County voters go to the polls, they will be greeted by paper ballots. Crawford County Election Officials believe paper ballots will better prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, electronic voting machines won’t have to be sanitized after every voter.

The county is also considering changing some voting locations, perhaps having a central voting site for several precincts.