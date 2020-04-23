Crawford County to use paper ballots for June 2nd Primary Election

Next Tuesday was supposed to be primary election day in Pennsylvania. That has been delayed to June 2nd thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Crawford County voters go to the polls, they will be greeted by paper ballots. Crawford County Election Officials believe paper ballots will better prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, electronic voting machines won’t have to be sanitized after every voter.
The county is also considering changing some voting locations, perhaps having a central voting site for several precincts.