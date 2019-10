Yesterday, Action News reported that the Warden of the Crawford County Prison had resigned. Now, he wants his job back.

Kenneth Saulsbery resigned on October 8th. He now says he wants to return to work.

According to the Meadville Tribune, Saulsbery says he was forced to resign or be fired, and he says he doesn’t know why.

County Officials admit his departure was not a disciplinary action, but aren’t saying much more than that.

Saulsbery says he may consider taking the matter to court.