Update: Just after 5:50 p.m. on July 20, police suspended the search for the day. A new search will begin on July 21 at 9 a.m. if Caffas is still not located.

Multiple search agencies spent the day covering hundreds of acres while searching for a missing Crawford County woman.

At the time of writing, there has been no sign of Candice Caffas, but the search continues.

A crowd of people gathered with a singular mission in mind.

“I am here because I have known Candice over the last 10 years and she holds a very dear place to my year and I am ready to find her,” said Sara Hutchinson, Looking for Candice Caffas.

Just like Sara Hutchinson, more than 100 first responders and volunteers are taking on the heat to search for 34-year-old Candice Caffas. Caffas has been missing since July 15.

“Whether it’s volunteer citizens or it’s volunteer emergency services, obviously canine units, fire departments, police, we have Game Commission, fish and boat, a little bit, everybody’s gonna be out today doing a search,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Public Information Officer.

The 12 search teams worked to cover 500 acres of land southwest of 285 in Greenwood Township.

“When we’re starting to talk about wooded areas in these fields, line of sight is very limited. You can’t see very far into these areas so the more people you can get into those areas and start clearing it the better,” said Hacke.

One volunteer who works very closely with Candice hopes that with everyone’s efforts she is found safe and sound.

“It means the world to me. It just shows the communities support and the love this town has to find Candice,” said Hutchinson.

If Caffas is spotted, Pennsylvania State Police say to call 911 or Meadville State Police Barracks at 814-332-6911.