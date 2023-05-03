Success turns into national recognition for one Crawford County entrepreneur. That honor coming from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Five years ago, she had little more than a plan. Wednesday night at Gannon University, she was hailed as an example of how to start and run a small business.

The owner of Annie’s Flooring and Commercial Services has done a lot in a short amount of time.

Now, Mindy Nearhoof can add Pennsylvania Small Businessperson of the Year to that list.

“I know there are so many qualified people who run small businesses in this state, and so, when we were informed, we had won, it was a huge surprise to us and just feeling real thankful for it,” said Mindy Nearhoof, owner of Annie’s Flooring & Commercial Services.

“99.7 percent of Pennsylvanians work for a small business. So, they’re vitally important to our success as a state and as a nation. And so, any chance we have to congratulate them, we do that,” said Kelly Hunt, U.S. SBA district director.

A Meadville-based company, Annie’s Flooring and Commercial Services has grown from zero to 23 employees. They provide a wide range of new floors and janitorial work.

To get going and keep going strong, they worked with the Gannon Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

“It’s not about us. It’s about our clients. We love to be able to put them in the spotlight, because they’re the ones out there in that community, serving the community and running those businesses,” said Maggie Horne, Gannon University SBDC.

Nearhoof was first named Western Pennsylvania’s Businessperson of the Year for 2023, before winning statewide.

She may have been one honored, but gives credit where credit is due.

“Our employees are as good as they get, and we just really owe them most of what we’ve accomplished today,” Nearhoof went on to say.

Nearhoof and more than 50 other statewide winners were honored during an awards ceremony this week in Washington D.C. that included a White House visit.