Crawford County working to fight increase in COVID-19 cases

With the high COVID-19 transmission levels in Crawford County, officials are re-evaluating options for staying safe and moving forward.

Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry says with the Crawford County Fair coming up, they are being extra cautious.

“That makes all of us understand that we have to be careful about how we do things,” said Henry. “The fair is still trying to do social distancing, space out picnic tables and still provide a safe place for people to enjoy the fair.”

During the fair, Meadville Medical Center will have a vaccination program for two days, giving out free shots.

He doesn’t see any additional mandates going into effect.

“We have kind of always followed the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines,” Henry said. “You are aware we don’t have a health department in Crawford County. We rely on the state Department of Health, and we have stuck to what they have said at this point.”

He said if businesses close again, it would be devastating. So, it’s not an option they are looking at.

Susan Wycoff, co-owner of the Woolen Mill in downtown Meadville, said they are still in recovery mode, but business has been steady.

“When we look at the numbers, its beginning to be concerning for all of us on chestnut street,” Wycoff said. “I’m sure its a concern for everyone everywhere, but our numbers are significant. I know that.”

She said she will do her part to avoid closing down again.

“If guidance is that we need to start masking again, we will do that,” she said. “We will do everything we can to keep everyone safe, so that all of us can stay open and everyone can continue to shop.”

