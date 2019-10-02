Crawford Gives Day taking place today

Thousands of dollars are being raised right now for nonprofits in Crawford County through the Crawford Gives Day campaign.

Community members are able to donate money online to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation is the organization putting on Crawford Gives.

There are more than 100 nonprofits involved in the event. At this hour, more than $100,000 have been raised.

The Meadville Medical Center Foundation is currently leading the charts in terms of the most money that has been donated.

“If we can add to each organization and help them to achieve their missions a little better, that’s all great. It will raise all the chips,” said Christian Maher, Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.

You can donate at https://www.crawfordgives.org/ until midnight.