Crawford Gives raises $500k

Over $500,000 was raised to help local non-profit organizations through the Crawford Gives charity drive, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

136 non-profits received donations from the fundraiser. Organizers say the non-profits help the community become a better place to live and raise a family.

The Academy Theatre received the most money with over $40,000.

“This is a way to kind of, for one thing to get younger people thinking about philanthropy and get them involved in giving,” said Christian Maher of the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, “and just to give the organizations a way to kind of explain what their mission is and what their project is to bring in new donors.”

This is the third year the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation has hosted the drive.

