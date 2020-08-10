Crawford Gives underway; Erie Gives to take place Tuesday

Today and tomorrow are very important days for area nonprofits.

Crawford gives is underway in Crawford County. It’s a two day online event.

Crawford Gives allows generous people and businesses the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations that are helping meet the needs of Crawford County communities.

The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation matches donations on a pro-rated basis. You can go online and make your pledge of support at crawfordgives.org.

Meanwhile, the 10th annual Erie Gives Day is tomorrow.

The Erie Community Foundation will take your phone calls and online pledges from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Millions of dollars will be pledged in this one day annual event. You can go online and make your pledge of support at eriegives.org.