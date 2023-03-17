(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Career and Technical Center in Meadville went into a brief lockdown Friday, March 17, following a threat received by the school.

Crawford County Career and Technical Center offers occupational and technical skill training for secondary students and adults.

On the morning of March 17, school administrators were made aware of a threat against the school. According to the school’s director, Kevin Sprong, that threat was received while students were arriving.

Due to the threat, the school went into lockdown “as a precaution,” Sprong said. The Meadville Police Department was called in to investigate.

“Everything was quickly resolved. After the investigation, the police came out with the answers they needed,” Sprong said. “Everything was quickly resolved.”

Sprong said the lockdown lasted about 30 minutes from start to finish.