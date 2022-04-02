On April 1, Creamland opened to kick off their 2022 season.

Erie residents continued to make their way to Creamland Drive-In despite the cold weather.

The owner of Creamland recalls having loyal customers that make it their mission to celebrate the store’s opening day each year.

The ice cream shop also shared their appreciation for friends and family that make it possible to keep the store open to serve the community.

“Opening day is always April 1, so that’s our tradition. Creamland’s been here since 1955 and we’ve been doing it for 43 years, always April 1. So we hope to see everybody this summer and thank you,” said Colleen Loeslein, Owner of Creamland Drive-In.

Creamland has also announced a new addition to their menu which is new Perry’s flavors.