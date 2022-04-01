Another location Erie residents can get their frozen treats is Creamland. The ice cream shop has kicked off its spring season.

Erie residents made their way to Creamland Drive-In Friday despite the cold and snowy weather.

The owner of Creamland recalled having loyal customers that make it their mission to celebrate the opening every year. She also shared their appreciation for friends and family that make it possible to keep the store open to serve the community.

“Opening day is always April 1, so that’s our tradition. Creamland’s been here since 1955 and we’ve been doing it for 43 years always on April 1. We hope to see everybody this summer,” said Colleen Loeslein, Owner of Creamland Drive-In.

A new addition to Creamland’s menu is new Perry’s flavors for customers to get their ice cream fix.