Creamland Ice Cream Shop opens for take out season while following guidelines

Creamland Ice Cream Shop opened today for their take out season.

The owner of the shop said they are following all of the department of Health and CDC rules.

The owner added that all employees will wear masks and the parking lot is marked with six foot stations.

This has been a bit of an adjustment period for the shop according to the owner.

“It’s been a little challenging with all of the new regulations, but we’re learning and I think we’ve got it down here,” said Colleen Loslein, Owner of Creamland Ice Cream Shop.

Loslein added that opening day has not been as busy as the previous years, however business has been steady and customers are following the rules.